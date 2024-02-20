Recap: Archrock Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Archrock AROC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 04:40 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Archrock reported in-line EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $40.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Archrock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.14
|0.11
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.16
|0.10
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|252.04M
|241.77M
|229.97M
|213.27M
|Revenue Actual
|253.37M
|247.54M
|229.83M
|218.87M
