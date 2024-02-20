Recap: Archrock Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Archrock AROC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 04:40 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Archrock reported in-line EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $40.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Archrock's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.14 0.11 0.07 EPS Actual 0.20 0.16 0.10 0.07 Revenue Estimate 252.04M 241.77M 229.97M 213.27M Revenue Actual 253.37M 247.54M 229.83M 218.87M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.