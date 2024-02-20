Recap: IDEAYA Biosciences Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IDEAYA Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was down $99 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IDEAYA Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.56 -0.55 -0.56 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.50 -0.49 -0.50 Revenue Estimate 7.32M 4.51M 6.41M 7.00M Revenue Actual 8.04M 3.54M 7.88M 4.02M

