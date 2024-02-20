Recap: IDEAYA Biosciences Q4 Earnings

IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IDEAYA Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.47.
Revenue was down $99 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IDEAYA Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.49
|-0.56
|-0.55
|-0.56
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.50
|-0.49
|-0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|7.32M
|4.51M
|6.41M
|7.00M
|Revenue Actual
|8.04M
|3.54M
|7.88M
|4.02M
