Recap: HealthStream Q4 Earnings

HealthStream HSTM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HealthStream beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 14.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HealthStream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.13
|0.12
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|70.66M
|68.89M
|68.26M
|68.01M
|Revenue Actual
|70.34M
|69.20M
|68.95M
|68.54M
