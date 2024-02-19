Recap: HealthStream Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

HealthStream HSTM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HealthStream beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 14.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HealthStream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.13 0.13 0.12 0.08 Revenue Estimate 70.66M 68.89M 68.26M 68.01M Revenue Actual 70.34M 69.20M 68.95M 68.54M

