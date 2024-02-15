Ingersoll Rand: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ingersoll Rand IR reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand beat estimated earnings by 11.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $197.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ingersoll Rand's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.60
|0.52
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.68
|0.65
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.69B
|1.58B
|1.48B
|1.54B
|Revenue Actual
|1.74B
|1.69B
|1.63B
|1.62B
To track all earnings releases for Ingersoll Rand visit their earnings calendar here.
