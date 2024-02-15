Recap: PRA Group Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

PRA Group PRAA reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 04:31 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PRA Group beat estimated earnings by 40.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was down $1.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 16.64% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for PRA Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.