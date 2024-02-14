Recap: MSA Safety Q4 Earnings

Loading...
MSA Safety MSA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MSA Safety beat estimated earnings by 10.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.06 versus an estimate of $1.87.
Revenue was up $52.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 7.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MSA Safety's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.46
|1.46
|1.05
|1.63
|EPS Actual
|1.78
|1.83
|1.36
|1.80
|Revenue Estimate
|409.93M
|420.85M
|361.75M
|429.85M
|Revenue Actual
|446.73M
|447.30M
|398.26M
|443.25M
