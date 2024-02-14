Recap: MSA Safety Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

MSA Safety MSA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MSA Safety beat estimated earnings by 10.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.06 versus an estimate of $1.87.

Revenue was up $52.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 7.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSA Safety's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.46 1.46 1.05 1.63 EPS Actual 1.78 1.83 1.36 1.80 Revenue Estimate 409.93M 420.85M 361.75M 429.85M Revenue Actual 446.73M 447.30M 398.26M 443.25M

To track all earnings releases for MSA Safety visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.