MVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

MVB Financial MVBF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MVB Financial beat estimated earnings by 84.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was down $4.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 2.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MVB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.58
|0.63
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.63
|0.87
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|36.74M
|40.64M
|42.60M
|40.65M
|Revenue Actual
|35.66M
|36.00M
|35.80M
|39.77M
** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **
To track all earnings releases for MVB Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.