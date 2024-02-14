MVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

MVB Financial MVBF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MVB Financial beat estimated earnings by 84.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was down $4.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 2.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MVB Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.58 0.63 0.51 EPS Actual 0.29 0.63 0.87 0.50 Revenue Estimate 36.74M 40.64M 42.60M 40.65M Revenue Actual 35.66M 36.00M 35.80M 39.77M

