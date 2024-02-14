Recap: Anterix Q3 Earnings

Anterix ATEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anterix beat estimated earnings by 103.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.62.

Revenue was up $693 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 9.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anterix's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate -0.62 -0.58 -0.71 -0.71
EPS Actual -0.27 -0.11 -0.66 -0.42
Revenue Estimate 1.08M 1.18M 1.04M 900K
Revenue Actual 1.05M 608K 608K 578K

To track all earnings releases for Anterix visit their earnings calendar here.

