Recap: Anterix Q3 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
Anterix ATEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Anterix beat estimated earnings by 103.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.62.
Revenue was up $693 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 9.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anterix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.62
|-0.58
|-0.71
|-0.71
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.11
|-0.66
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08M
|1.18M
|1.04M
|900K
|Revenue Actual
|1.05M
|608K
|608K
|578K
To track all earnings releases for Anterix visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps