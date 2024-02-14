Recap: Anterix Q3 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Anterix ATEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anterix beat estimated earnings by 103.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.62.

Revenue was up $693 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 9.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anterix's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.62 -0.58 -0.71 -0.71 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.11 -0.66 -0.42 Revenue Estimate 1.08M 1.18M 1.04M 900K Revenue Actual 1.05M 608K 608K 578K

To track all earnings releases for Anterix visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.