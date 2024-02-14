Recap: CF Industries Holdings Q4 Earnings

CF Industries Holdings CF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CF Industries Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.57.
Revenue was down $1.04 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CF Industries Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|2.26
|2.51
|4.30
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|2.70
|2.85
|4.35
|Revenue Estimate
|1.30B
|1.81B
|1.84B
|2.84B
|Revenue Actual
|1.27B
|1.77B
|2.01B
|2.61B
To track all earnings releases for CF Industries Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.