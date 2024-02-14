Recap: CF Industries Holdings Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

CF Industries Holdings CF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CF Industries Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.57.

Revenue was down $1.04 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CF Industries Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.02 2.26 2.51 4.30 EPS Actual 0.85 2.70 2.85 4.35 Revenue Estimate 1.30B 1.81B 1.84B 2.84B Revenue Actual 1.27B 1.77B 2.01B 2.61B

To track all earnings releases for CF Industries Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.