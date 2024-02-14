Recap: Palomar Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
Palomar Hldgs PLMR reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Palomar Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $11.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 10.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Palomar Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.83
|0.74
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.86
|0.80
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|328.35M
|302.16M
|233.37M
|221.62M
|Revenue Actual
|85.82M
|83.11M
|83.24M
|82.23M
To track all earnings releases for Palomar Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps