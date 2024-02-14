Recap: Palomar Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Palomar Hldgs PLMR reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palomar Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $11.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 10.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palomar Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.83 0.74 0.74 EPS Actual 0.92 0.86 0.80 0.82 Revenue Estimate 328.35M 302.16M 233.37M 221.62M Revenue Actual 85.82M 83.11M 83.24M 82.23M

To track all earnings releases for Palomar Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.