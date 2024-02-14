CAE: Q3 Earnings Insights

Loading...
CAE CAE reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 09:19 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CAE reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $44.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CAE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.16
|0.25
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.18
|0.26
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|775.05M
|762.48M
|882.41M
|770.21M
|Revenue Actual
|811.40M
|784.91M
|929.45M
|759.62M
