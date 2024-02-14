CAE: Q3 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

CAE CAE reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 09:19 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CAE reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $44.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CAE's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.16 0.25 0.19 EPS Actual 0.14 0.18 0.26 0.21 Revenue Estimate 775.05M 762.48M 882.41M 770.21M Revenue Actual 811.40M 784.91M 929.45M 759.62M

