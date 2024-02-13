Recap: GEE Group Q1 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

GEE Group JOB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GEE Group missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was down $10.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GEE Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0 0.01 0 0.02 EPS Actual 0.01 0.07 0.01 0.01 Revenue Estimate 40.35M 38.94M 39.17M 42.36M Revenue Actual 34.27M 38.17M 38.86M 41.15M

