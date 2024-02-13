Recap: GEE Group Q1 Earnings

Loading...
GEE Group JOB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GEE Group missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was down $10.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GEE Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0
|0.01
|0
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.07
|0.01
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|40.35M
|38.94M
|39.17M
|42.36M
|Revenue Actual
|34.27M
|38.17M
|38.86M
|41.15M
To track all earnings releases for GEE Group visit their earnings calendar here.
