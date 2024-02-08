Recap: Centrus Energy Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Centrus Energy LEU reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Centrus Energy beat estimated earnings by 371.05%, reporting an EPS of $3.58 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was down $22.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 10.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Centrus Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.27 0.43 0.82 EPS Actual 0.52 0.83 0.47 1.42 Revenue Estimate 58.57M 62.80M 65.30M 89.95M Revenue Actual 51.30M 98.40M 66.90M 126.20M

