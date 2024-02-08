Recap: Centrus Energy Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Centrus Energy LEU reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Centrus Energy beat estimated earnings by 371.05%, reporting an EPS of $3.58 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was down $22.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 10.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Centrus Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.27
|0.43
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.83
|0.47
|1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|58.57M
|62.80M
|65.30M
|89.95M
|Revenue Actual
|51.30M
|98.40M
|66.90M
|126.20M
To track all earnings releases for Centrus Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
