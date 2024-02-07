Encompass Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Encompass Health EHC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:36 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Encompass Health beat estimated earnings by 15.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $110.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Encompass Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.74
|0.70
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.95
|0.88
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|1.19B
|1.16B
|1.14B
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|1.19B
|1.16B
|1.14B
To track all earnings releases for Encompass Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
