Recap: Phibro Animal Health Q2 Earnings

Phibro Animal Health PAHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Phibro Animal Health beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $5.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 18.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Phibro Animal Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.40
|0.33
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.38
|0.29
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|242.04M
|258.55M
|247.46M
|241.28M
|Revenue Actual
|231.30M
|255.00M
|245.70M
|244.60M
