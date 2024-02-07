Recap: Phibro Animal Health Q2 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Phibro Animal Health PAHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Phibro Animal Health beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $5.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 18.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phibro Animal Health's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.40 0.33 0.30 EPS Actual 0.14 0.38 0.29 0.34 Revenue Estimate 242.04M 258.55M 247.46M 241.28M Revenue Actual 231.30M 255.00M 245.70M 244.60M

