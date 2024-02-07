Recap: Unicharm Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Unicharm UNICY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unicharm beat estimated earnings by 137.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $86.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.

