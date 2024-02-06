Recap: Essex Property Trust Q4 Earnings

Essex Property Trust ESS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Essex Property Trust beat estimated earnings by 0.52%, reporting an EPS of $3.83 versus an estimate of $3.81.
Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Essex Property Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|3.77
|EPS Actual
|3.78
|3.77
|3.65
|3.77
|Revenue Estimate
|419.54M
|413.66M
|411.29M
|412.82M
|Revenue Actual
|419.18M
|416.04M
|412.42M
|415.18M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Essex Property Trust management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $14.76 and $15.3 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Essex Property Trust visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.