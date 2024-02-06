Recap: Assurant Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Assurant AIZ reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Assurant beat estimated earnings by 23.12%, reporting an EPS of $4.58 versus an estimate of $3.72.
Revenue was up $330.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.71 which was followed by a 11.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Assurant's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.58
|2.57
|2.32
|2.71
|EPS Actual
|4.29
|3.89
|2.75
|3.23
|Revenue Estimate
|2.69B
|2.64B
|2.58B
|2.63B
|Revenue Actual
|2.77B
|2.73B
|2.64B
|2.65B
