Itau Unibanco Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Itau Unibanco Holding reported in-line EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $1.08 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Itau Unibanco Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.17
|0.17
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.18
|0.16
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|8.34B
|7.61B
|7.41B
|7.03B
|Revenue Actual
|8.10B
|8.11B
|7.21B
|7.20B
