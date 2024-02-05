Itau Unibanco Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Itau Unibanco Holding reported in-line EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $1.08 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Itau Unibanco Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.17 0.17 0.16 EPS Actual 0.19 0.18 0.16 0.15 Revenue Estimate 8.34B 7.61B 7.41B 7.03B Revenue Actual 8.10B 8.11B 7.21B 7.20B

To track all earnings releases for Itau Unibanco Holding visit their earnings calendar here.

