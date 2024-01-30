Powell Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Powell Industries POWL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Powell Industries beat estimated earnings by 135.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $67.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Powell Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 1.20 0.66 0.21 0.02 EPS Actual 1.95 1.52 0.70 0.10 Revenue Estimate 196.79M 170.71M 147.03M 116.69M Revenue Actual 208.64M 192.37M 171.44M 126.86M

To track all earnings releases for Powell Industries visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.