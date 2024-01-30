Powell Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Powell Industries POWL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Powell Industries beat estimated earnings by 135.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $67.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Powell Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.20
|0.66
|0.21
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|1.95
|1.52
|0.70
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|196.79M
|170.71M
|147.03M
|116.69M
|Revenue Actual
|208.64M
|192.37M
|171.44M
|126.86M
