Recap: Mid Penn Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Mid Penn Bancorp MPB reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 09:28 AM.

Earnings

Mid Penn Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 23.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was down $3.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mid Penn Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.67 0.88 0.97 EPS Actual 0.57 0.68 0.71 0.99 Revenue Estimate 42.11M 41.17M 44.65M 45.82M Revenue Actual 42.83M 41.66M 40.37M 45.29M

