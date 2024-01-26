Recap: Mid Penn Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Mid Penn Bancorp MPB reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 09:28 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mid Penn Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 23.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was down $3.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mid Penn Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.67
|0.88
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.68
|0.71
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|42.11M
|41.17M
|44.65M
|45.82M
|Revenue Actual
|42.83M
|41.66M
|40.37M
|45.29M
