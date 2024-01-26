Recap: Tompkins Finl Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 26, 2024 9:35 AM | 1 min read
Tompkins Finl TMP reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tompkins Finl missed estimated earnings by 15.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.24.

Revenue was down $4.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tompkins Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate -2.22 1.05 1.32 1.42
EPS Actual -2.35 0.59 1.35 1.36
Revenue Estimate 72.93M 71.92M 77.06M 77.59M
Revenue Actual 9.39M 64.51M 74.65M 75.64M

