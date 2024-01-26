Recap: Tompkins Finl Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
Tompkins Finl TMP reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tompkins Finl missed estimated earnings by 15.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.24.
Revenue was down $4.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tompkins Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-2.22
|1.05
|1.32
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|-2.35
|0.59
|1.35
|1.36
|Revenue Estimate
|72.93M
|71.92M
|77.06M
|77.59M
|Revenue Actual
|9.39M
|64.51M
|74.65M
|75.64M
To track all earnings releases for Tompkins Finl visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps