Recap: Cohen & Steers Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Cohen & Steers CNS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 04:47 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cohen & Steers beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was down $6.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.

** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **

To track all earnings releases for Cohen & Steers visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.