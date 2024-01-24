Recap: Cohen & Steers Q4 Earnings

Cohen & Steers CNS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 04:47 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cohen & Steers beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was down $6.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.
