Recap: Live Oak Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Live Oak Bancshares LOB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Live Oak Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $14.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 7.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Live Oak Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.31
|0.34
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.39
|0.01
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|112.88M
|104.57M
|109.73M
|109.68M
|Revenue Actual
|127.30M
|108.46M
|101.60M
|104.97M
To track all earnings releases for Live Oak Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.
