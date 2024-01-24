Recap: Live Oak Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Live Oak Bancshares LOB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Live Oak Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $14.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 7.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Live Oak Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.31 0.34 0.43 EPS Actual 0.88 0.39 0.01 0.04 Revenue Estimate 112.88M 104.57M 109.73M 109.68M Revenue Actual 127.30M 108.46M 101.60M 104.97M

To track all earnings releases for Live Oak Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.

