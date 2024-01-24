Earnings Outlook For MarineMax

Loading... Loading...

MarineMax HZO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MarineMax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

MarineMax bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MarineMax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.75 1.84 1.75 1.53 EPS Actual 0.69 2.07 1.23 1.24 Price Change % 1.33% -4.0% 5.51% 0.4%

Stock Performance

Shares of MarineMax were trading at $34.04 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

