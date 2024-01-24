Recap: Capitol Federal Finl Q1 Earnings

Capitol Federal Finl CFFN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Capitol Federal Finl beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was down $6.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 11.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capitol Federal Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.06
|0.10
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.06
|0.11
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|31.95M
|37.09M
|43.84M
|47.48M
|Revenue Actual
|30.73M
|34.75M
|41.96M
|45.83M
To track all earnings releases for Capitol Federal Finl visit their earnings calendar here.
