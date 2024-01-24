Recap: Capitol Federal Finl Q1 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Capitol Federal Finl CFFN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 09:00 AM.

Earnings

Capitol Federal Finl beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $6.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 11.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capitol Federal Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.06 0.10 0.13 EPS Actual 0.04 0.06 0.11 0.12 Revenue Estimate 31.95M 37.09M 43.84M 47.48M Revenue Actual 30.73M 34.75M 41.96M 45.83M

