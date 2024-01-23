Recap: Trustmark Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Trustmark TRMK reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trustmark beat estimated earnings by 7.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was down $5.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trustmark's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.59 0.67 0.57 EPS Actual 0.64 0.74 0.82 0.68 Revenue Estimate 190.66M 185.70M 189.75M 196.31M Revenue Actual 194.16M 196.84M 192.45M 195.20M

To track all earnings releases for Trustmark visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.