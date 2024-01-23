Recap: Trustmark Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Trustmark TRMK reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trustmark beat estimated earnings by 7.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was down $5.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trustmark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.59
|0.67
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.74
|0.82
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|190.66M
|185.70M
|189.75M
|196.31M
|Revenue Actual
|194.16M
|196.84M
|192.45M
|195.20M
