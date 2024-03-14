Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Fidus Investment Before The Dividend Payout

Loading... Loading...

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fidus Investment FDUS.

What's Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share. On Tuesday, Fidus Investment will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 43 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own FDUS as of the end of Monday's session are eligible to receive the 43 cents dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 27, 2024. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

