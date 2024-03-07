Bio-Techne: Commitment to Investor Contentment with Steadfast Earnings Performance

Loading... Loading...

Investors eagerly anticipate the dividend payout from Bio-Techne TECH on March 07, 2024. With a payout of $0.08 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 0.46%, this reward is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on February 09, 2024

Bio-Techne Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-09 4 $0.08 0.46% 2024-02-01 2024-02-12 2024-02-26 2023-11-09 4 $0.08 0.56% 2023-10-31 2023-11-10 2023-11-24 2023-08-17 4 $0.08 0.39% 2023-08-08 2023-08-18 2023-09-01 2023-05-12 4 $0.08 0.4% 2023-05-03 2023-05-15 2023-05-26 2023-02-10 4 $0.08 0.39% 2023-02-02 2023-02-13 2023-02-27 2022-11-10 4 $0.32 0.43% 2022-11-01 2022-11-14 2022-11-28 2022-08-12 4 $0.32 0.33% 2022-08-04 2022-08-15 2022-08-29 2022-05-13 4 $0.32 0.33% 2022-05-04 2022-05-16 2022-05-27 2022-02-10 4 $0.32 0.34% 2022-02-01 2022-02-11 2022-02-25 2021-11-10 4 $0.32 0.24% 2021-11-02 2021-11-12 2021-11-26 2021-08-13 4 $0.32 0.26% 2021-08-05 2021-08-16 2021-08-27 2021-05-14 4 $0.32 0.31% 2021-05-06 2021-05-17 2021-05-28

Bio-Techne's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Agilent Technologies A having the highest annualized dividend yield at 0.65%.

Analyzing Bio-Techne Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

From 2020 to 2023, the company experienced a reduction in its dividend per share, decreasing from $1.28 to $0.32. This decline in dividends may raise concerns among investors and warrants further analysis to understand the factors contributing to this negative trend.

YoY Earnings Growth For Bio-Techne

From 2020 to 2023, Bio-Techne experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $1.23 to $1.96. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

This article provides an in-depth analysis of Bio-Techne's recent dividend distribution and the impact it has on shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.08 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 0.46%.

Bio-Techne's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Agilent Technologies having the highest annualized dividend yield at 0.65%.

Given that Bio-Techne has experienced a decrease in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, it could indicate that the company is focusing on reinvesting profits into business growth rather than prioritizing dividend distributions.

Keeping a vigilant eye on the company's performance in the coming quarters will allow investors to stay current with any variations in financials or dividend disbursements.

