Surpassing Expectations: Nathan's Famous Unleashes Growth Potential and Rewards Investors

Investors eagerly anticipate the dividend payout from Nathan's Famous NATH on March 01, 2024. With a payout of $0.50 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 2.80%, this reward is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on February 16, 2024

Nathan's Famous Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-16 4 $0.5 2.8% 2024-02-01 2024-02-20 2024-03-01 2023-11-17 4 $0.5 3.09% 2023-11-02 2023-11-20 2023-12-01 2023-08-18 4 $0.5 2.48% 2023-08-03 2023-08-21 2023-09-01 2023-06-16 4 $0.5 2.47% 2023-06-08 2023-06-20 2023-06-28 2023-02-17 4 $0.5 2.78% 2023-02-02 2023-02-21 2023-03-03 2022-11-18 4 $0.45 2.61% 2022-11-03 2022-11-21 2022-12-02 2022-08-19 4 $0.45 3.27% 2022-08-05 2022-08-22 2022-09-02 2022-06-16 4 $0.45 3.49% 2022-06-10 2022-06-20 2022-06-24 2022-02-17 4 $0.45 3.41% 2022-02-04 2022-02-21 2022-03-04 2021-11-19 4 $0.35 2.27% 2021-11-05 2021-11-22 2021-12-03 2021-08-20 4 $0.35 2.19% 2021-08-06 2021-08-23 2021-09-03 2021-06-18 4 $0.35 1.92% 2021-06-11 2021-06-21 2021-06-25

Analyzing Nathan's Famous Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2020 to 2023, investors saw an average increase in the company's dividend per share, rising from $1.40 in 2020 to $2.00 in 2023. This is good for investors because it shows that the company has steadily returned more capital back to their shareholders and it could mean that they are planning to continue increasing dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Nathan's Famous

From 2020 to 2023, Nathan's Famous has demonstrated an upward trend in earnings, with earnings per share rising from $2.91 to $4.80. This positive earnings growth bodes well for investors looking to generate income through cash dividend payouts.

Recap

Nathan's Famous's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with FAT Brands having the highest annualized dividend yield at 7.89%.

Given that Nathan's Famous has experienced an increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, it could signal that the company is in good financial standing and that they could be positioned to continue distributing their profits back to their investors.

Investors should closely follow the company's performance in the coming quarters to stay up-to-date on any shifts in financials or dividend disbursements.

