Unleashing Growth Potential: Byline Bancorp Surpasses Expectations with Strong Performance and Increasing Profits

Loading... Loading...

By the end of today, February 20, 2024, Byline Bancorp BY is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.09 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.54%. Shareholders who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on February 05, 2024 will receive this payout.

Byline Bancorp Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-05 4 $0.09 1.54% 2024-01-25 2024-02-06 2024-02-20 2023-11-06 4 $0.09 1.91% 2023-10-24 2023-11-07 2023-11-21 2023-08-07 4 $0.09 1.75% 2023-07-27 2023-08-08 2023-08-22 2023-05-08 4 $0.09 1.83% 2023-04-25 2023-05-09 2023-05-23 2023-02-06 4 $0.09 1.56% 2023-01-24 2023-02-07 2023-02-21 2022-11-07 4 $0.09 1.6% 2022-10-25 2022-11-08 2022-11-22 2022-08-08 4 $0.09 1.48% 2022-07-26 2022-08-09 2022-08-23 2022-05-06 4 $0.09 1.49% 2022-04-26 2022-05-09 2022-05-23 2022-02-07 4 $0.09 1.3% 2022-01-25 2022-02-08 2022-02-22 2021-11-08 4 $0.09 1.42% 2021-10-26 2021-11-09 2021-11-23 2021-08-09 4 $0.09 1.55% 2021-07-27 2021-08-10 2021-08-24 2021-05-10 4 $0.06 1.1% 2021-04-27 2021-05-11 2021-05-25

In terms of dividend yield, Byline Bancorp finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while Provident Finl Servs PFS takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.15%.

Analyzing Byline Bancorp Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Investors witnessed an upward trajectory in the company's dividend per share between 2020 and 2023. The dividend per share rose from $0.12 to $0.36, indicating the company's dedication to enhancing shareholder value through increased dividends.

Loading... Loading...

YoY Earnings Growth For Byline Bancorp

From 2020 to 2023, Byline Bancorp experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $1.09 to $2.82. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

This article delves into the recent dividend payout of Byline Bancorp and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.09 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 1.54%.

In terms of dividend yield, Byline Bancorp finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while Provident Finl Servs takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.15%.

The increase in both dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023 for Byline Bancorp indicates a positive financial trend, suggesting their capacity to continue distributing profits to shareholders.

Keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters will enable investors to stay abreast of any modifications in financials or dividend disbursements.

[Monitor live stock price updates for Byline Bancorp on Benzinga.](https://www.benzinga.com/quote/Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY))

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.