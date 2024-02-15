Bank of Marin Adapts to Economic Shifts to Support Investor Confidence

Loading... Loading...

By the close of today, February 15, 2024, Bank of Marin BMRC will issue a dividend payout of $0.25 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 4.84%. This payout is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on February 07, 2024.

Bank of Marin Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-07 4 $0.25 4.84% 2024-01-25 2024-02-08 2024-02-15 2023-11-02 4 $0.25 5.68% 2023-10-20 2023-11-03 2023-11-10 2023-08-03 4 $0.25 4.97% 2023-07-21 2023-08-04 2023-08-11 2023-05-04 4 $0.25 4.73% 2023-04-21 2023-05-05 2023-05-12 2023-02-02 4 $0.25 3.17% 2023-01-20 2023-02-03 2023-02-10 2022-11-04 4 $0.25 3.14% 2022-10-21 2022-11-07 2022-11-14 2022-08-04 4 $0.25 3.07% 2022-07-22 2022-08-05 2022-08-12 2022-05-05 4 $0.24 2.91% 2022-04-22 2022-05-06 2022-05-13 2022-02-03 4 $0.24 2.62% 2022-01-21 2022-02-04 2022-02-11 2021-11-04 4 $0.24 2.52% 2021-10-22 2021-11-05 2021-11-12 2021-07-29 4 $0.24 3.01% 2021-07-19 2021-07-30 2021-08-06 2021-04-29 4 $0.23 2.35% 2021-04-16 2021-04-30 2021-05-07

When comparing Bank of Marin's dividend yield against its industry peers, the company sits comfortably in the middle, with its peer Financial Institutions FISI having the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.39%.

Analyzing Bank of Marin Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Investors witnessed an upward trajectory in the company's dividend per share between 2020 and 2023. The dividend per share rose from $0.92 to $1.00, indicating the company's dedication to enhancing shareholder value through increased dividends.

Loading... Loading...

YoY Earnings Growth For Bank of Marin

The earnings chart displays a decline in Bank of Marin's earnings per share, decreasing from $2.20 in 2020 to $2.01 in 2023. This downward trend in earnings raises concerns for income-seeking investors, as it suggests a potential impact on future cash dividend payouts. It is important to closely evaluate the factors contributing to this decrease to assess the company's financial health and dividend sustainability.

Recap

In this article, we delve into Bank of Marin's recent dividend payout and examine how it impacts shareholders. The company has announced a dividend distribution of $0.25 per share today, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 4.84%.

When comparing Bank of Marin's dividend yield against its industry peers, the company sits comfortably in the middle, with its peer Financial Institutions having the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.39%.

Considering the increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 alongside a decrease in earnings per share, Bank of Marin appears to be focusing on maintaining dividend payments even with a decline in profitability.

Keeping a vigilant eye on the company's performance in the coming quarters will allow investors to stay current with any variations in financials or dividend disbursements.

\To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.