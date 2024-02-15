Exceeding Expectations: Lakeland Bancorp Achieves Strong Performance and Rewards Investors

Loading... Loading...

Today, February 15, 2024, Lakeland Bancorp LBAI will distribute a dividend payout of $0.14 per share, highlighting an annualized dividend yield of 4.00%. Shareholders who owned the stock before the ex-dividend date on February 02, 2024 will be eligible for this payout.

Lakeland Bancorp Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-02 4 $0.14 4.0% 2024-01-23 2024-02-05 2024-02-15 2023-11-03 4 $0.14 5.22% 2023-10-24 2023-11-06 2023-11-16 2023-08-04 4 $0.14 3.74% 2023-07-25 2023-08-07 2023-08-16 2023-05-05 4 $0.14 3.93% 2023-04-25 2023-05-08 2023-05-17 2023-02-03 4 $0.14 3.14% 2023-01-24 2023-02-06 2023-02-16 2022-11-04 4 $0.14 3.31% 2022-10-25 2022-11-07 2022-11-17 2022-08-05 4 $0.14 3.8% 2022-07-26 2022-08-08 2022-08-17 2022-05-06 4 $0.14 3.62% 2022-04-26 2022-05-09 2022-05-18 2022-02-04 4 $0.14 2.82% 2022-01-24 2022-02-07 2022-02-17 2021-11-04 4 $0.14 3.0% 2021-10-22 2021-11-05 2021-11-15 2021-07-30 4 $0.14 3.4% 2021-07-21 2021-08-02 2021-08-13 2021-05-06 4 $0.14 3.17% 2021-04-23 2021-05-07 2021-05-18

With a dividend yield that places it neither at the top nor the bottom, Lakeland Bancorp finds itself in the middle among its industry peers, while Eagle Bancorp EGBN boasts the highest annualized dividend yield at 7.64%.

Analyzing Lakeland Bancorp Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

During the period of 2020 to 2023, the company experienced a notable growth in its dividend per share. The dividend per share increased from $0.50 to $0.58, reflecting the company's focus on providing greater returns to its shareholders.

YoY Earnings Growth For Lakeland Bancorp

From 2020 to 2023, Lakeland Bancorp experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $1.12 to $1.50. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

In this article, we delve into Lakeland Bancorp's recent dividend payout and examine how it impacts shareholders. The company has announced a dividend distribution of $0.14 per share today, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 4.00%.

With a dividend yield that places it neither at the top nor the bottom, Lakeland Bancorp finds itself in the middle among its industry peers, while Eagle Bancorp boasts the highest annualized dividend yield at 7.64%.

The increase in both dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023 for Lakeland Bancorp indicates a positive financial trend, suggesting their capacity to continue distributing profits to shareholders.

Investors are advised to closely monitor the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed about any fluctuations in financials or dividend disbursements.

