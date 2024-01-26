Invesco Mortgage Capital Delivers Strong Performance and Growing Profits, Elevating Investor Returns

Loading... Loading...

By the end of today, January 26, 2024, Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.40 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 17.60%. Shareholders who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on December 28, 2023 will receive this payout.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-28 4 $0.4 17.6% 2023-12-18 2023-12-29 2024-01-26 2023-10-05 4 $0.4 15.78% 2023-09-26 2023-10-09 2023-10-27 2023-06-30 4 $0.4 14.06% 2023-06-21 2023-07-03 2023-07-27 2023-04-06 4 $0.4 14.79% 2023-03-27 2023-04-10 2023-04-27 2023-01-06 4 $0.65 20.54% 2022-12-19 2023-01-09 2023-01-27 2022-10-07 4 $0.65 22.47% 2022-09-28 2022-10-11 2022-10-27 2022-07-08 4 $0.9 26.85% 2022-06-27 2022-07-11 2022-07-27 2022-04-07 4 $0.09 16.0% 2022-03-28 2022-04-08 2022-04-27 2022-01-10 4 $0.09 12.59% 2021-12-27 2022-01-11 2022-01-27 2021-10-08 4 $0.09 11.32% 2021-09-28 2021-10-12 2021-10-26 2021-07-02 4 $0.09 9.0% 2021-06-23 2021-07-06 2021-07-27 2021-04-08 4 $0.09 9.09% 2021-03-26 2021-04-09 2021-04-27

With the highest dividend yield among its industry peers, Invesco Mortgage Capital outshines Orchid Island Cap ORC, who have an annualized dividend yield of 16.65%.

Analyzing Invesco Mortgage Capital Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

During the period of 2021 to 2023, the company experienced a notable growth in its dividend per share. The dividend per share increased from $0.36 to $1.60, reflecting the company's focus on providing greater returns to its shareholders.

YoY Earnings Growth For Invesco Mortgage Capital

From 2021 to 2023, Invesco Mortgage Capital experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $-9.40 to $5.92. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

This article takes an in-depth look at Invesco Mortgage Capital's recent dividend payout and its implications for shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.40 per share today, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 17.60%.

Given that Invesco Mortgage Capital has experienced an increase in dividend per share from 2021 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, it could signal that the company is in good financial standing and that they could be positioned to continue distributing their profits back to their investors.

To stay informed about changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should pay close attention to the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.

