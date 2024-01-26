TD Synnex Supports Customers through Tough Times, Supporting Shareholders through Changes

Loading... Loading...

As the day concludes, TD Synnex SNX is preparing to distribute a dividend payout of $0.40 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 1.52%. This payout is exclusive to investors who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on January 18, 2024.

TD Synnex Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-01-18 4 $0.4 1.52% 2024-01-09 2024-01-19 2024-01-26 2023-10-12 4 $0.35 1.37% 2023-09-26 2023-10-13 2023-10-27 2023-07-13 4 $0.35 1.43% 2023-06-27 2023-07-14 2023-07-28 2023-04-13 4 $0.35 1.51% 2023-03-28 2023-04-14 2023-04-28 2023-01-19 4 $0.35 1.4% 2023-01-10 2023-01-20 2023-01-27 2022-10-13 4 $0.3 1.43% 2022-09-27 2022-10-14 2022-10-28 2022-07-14 4 $0.3 1.22% 2022-06-28 2022-07-15 2022-07-29 2022-04-07 4 $0.3 1.07% 2022-03-24 2022-04-08 2022-04-22 2022-01-20 4 $0.3 1.09% 2022-01-11 2022-01-21 2022-01-28 2021-10-14 4 $0.2 0.71% 2021-09-28 2021-10-15 2021-10-29 2021-07-15 4 $0.2 0.67% 2021-06-24 2021-07-16 2021-07-30 2021-04-15 4 $0.2 0.78% 2021-03-22 2021-04-16 2021-04-30

In terms of dividend yield, TD Synnex finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while Taitron Components TAIT takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.31%.

Analyzing TD Synnex Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

The company demonstrated a positive dividend growth pattern from 2021 to 2023, with the dividend per share rising from $0.80 to $1.40. This signifies the company's commitment to consistently increasing shareholder dividends.

Loading... Loading...

YoY Earnings Growth For TD Synnex

The earnings chart highlights a decrease in TD Synnex's earnings per share, declining from $12.68 in 2021 to $11.58 in 2023. This decline in earnings raises a red flag for income-seeking investors, as it suggests a potential decrease in the company's ability to generate cash for dividend payouts. It is essential to closely examine the factors behind this decrease and assess the long-term impact on dividend sustainability.

Recap

This article takes an in-depth look at TD Synnex's recent dividend payout and its implications for shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.40 per share today, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.52%.

In terms of dividend yield, TD Synnex finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while Taitron Components takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.31%.

The increase in dividend per share from 2021 to 2023 combined with a decrease in earnings per share for TD Synnex suggests a strategic decision to prioritize shareholder returns over earnings growth.

Keeping a vigilant eye on the company's performance in the coming quarters will allow investors to stay current with any variations in financials or dividend disbursements.

[Click here](https://www.benzinga.com/stock//dividends) to find details on TD Synnex's previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.