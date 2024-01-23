Roper Techs Delivers Strong Performance and Growing Profits, Elevating Investor Returns

Loading... Loading...

By the end of today, January 23, 2024, Roper Techs ROP is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.75 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 0.59%. The company's dividend payout went ex-dividend on January 08, 2024, so only the investors that owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date will receive this payout.

Roper Techs Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-01-08 4 $0.75 0.59% 2023-11-09 2024-01-09 2024-01-23 2023-10-05 4 $0.68 0.56% 2023-09-27 2023-10-09 2023-10-23 2023-07-07 4 $0.68 0.6% 2023-06-15 2023-07-10 2023-07-24 2023-04-05 4 $0.68 0.65% 2023-03-16 2023-04-06 2023-04-21 2023-01-06 4 $0.68 0.66% 2022-11-10 2023-01-09 2023-01-23 2022-10-05 4 $0.62 0.65% 2022-09-16 2022-10-06 2022-10-21 2022-07-07 4 $0.62 0.65% 2022-06-16 2022-07-08 2022-07-22 2022-04-04 4 $0.62 0.55% 2022-03-17 2022-04-05 2022-04-22 2022-01-07 4 $0.62 0.51% 2021-11-10 2022-01-10 2022-01-24 2021-10-05 4 $0.56 0.47% 2021-09-17 2021-10-06 2021-10-20 2021-07-07 4 $0.56 0.5% 2021-06-10 2021-07-08 2021-07-23 2021-04-01 4 $0.56 0.56% 2021-03-19 2021-04-05 2021-04-22

In terms of dividend yield, Roper Techs finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while SAP SAP takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 1.37%.

Analyzing Roper Techs Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2020 to 2023, investors saw an average increase in the company's dividend per share, rising from $2.10 in 2020 to $2.80 in 2023. This is good for investors because it shows that the company has steadily returned more capital back to their shareholders and it could mean that they are planning to continue increasing dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Roper Techs

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Roper Techs's earnings per share, from $12.55 in 2020 to $16.26 in 2023. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

This article provides an in-depth analysis of Roper Techs's recent dividend distribution and the impact it has on shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.75 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 0.59%.

Given that Roper Techs has experienced an increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, it could signal that the company is in good financial standing and that they could be positioned to continue distributing their profits back to their investors.

It is essential for investors to closely track the company's performance in the coming quarters to remain updated regarding any alterations in financials or dividend disbursements.

