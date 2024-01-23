Unleashing Growth Potential: Ingredion Surpasses Expectations with Strong Performance and Increasing Profits

Loading... Loading...

On January 23, 2024, Ingredion INGR will distribute a dividend payout of $0.78 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 2.92%. Shareholders who owned the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 29, 2023 will receive this payout.

Ingredion Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-29 4 $0.78 2.92% 2023-12-12 2024-01-02 2024-01-23 2023-09-29 4 $0.78 2.85% 2023-08-08 2023-10-02 2023-10-24 2023-06-30 4 $0.71 2.55% 2023-05-19 2023-07-03 2023-07-25 2023-03-31 4 $0.71 2.92% 2023-03-15 2023-04-03 2023-04-25 2022-12-29 4 $0.71 2.89% 2022-12-16 2023-01-02 2023-01-24 2022-10-05 4 $0.71 3.55% 2022-09-26 2022-10-06 2022-10-25 2022-06-30 4 $0.65 2.82% 2022-05-20 2022-07-01 2022-07-26 2022-03-31 4 $0.65 3.14% 2022-03-16 2022-04-01 2022-04-26 2021-12-31 4 $0.65 2.7% 2021-12-10 2022-01-03 2022-01-24 2021-10-01 4 $0.65 2.98% 2021-09-22 2021-10-04 2021-10-25 2021-06-30 4 $0.64 2.64% 2021-05-19 2021-07-01 2021-07-26 2021-03-31 4 $0.64 2.77% 2021-03-16 2021-04-01 2021-04-26

Ingredion's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Brasilagro - Cia Bras LND having the highest annualized dividend yield at 13.12%.

Analyzing Ingredion Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

From 2020 to 2023, the company's dividend per share showed a positive trend, increasing steadily from $2.54 in 2020 to $2.98 in 2023. This demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders by consistently raising dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Ingredion

The earnings chart above shows that from 2020 to 2023, Ingredion has experienced an increase in their earnings from $6.09 per share to $9.10 per share. This positive earnings trend is promising for income-seeking investors as it suggests that the company has more potential to increase its cash dividend payout if the trend continues.

Recap

With an increase in dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023, Ingredion demonstrates a healthy financial status and is likely to maintain their dividend distribution to investors.

To stay well-informed about potential changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should closely observe the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.

