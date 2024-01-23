Thriving with Robust Performance: Bank OZK Delivers Growing Profits to Investors

Loading... Loading...

Today, January 23, 2024, marks an important moment for investors of Bank OZK OZK. The company will distribute a dividend payout of $0.38 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 3.05%. Remember, only shareholders prior to the ex-dividend date on January 12, 2024 are eligible for this payout.

Bank OZK Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-01-12 4 $0.38 3.05% 2024-01-02 2024-01-16 2024-01-23 2023-10-12 4 $0.37 3.99% 2023-10-02 2023-10-13 2023-10-20 2023-07-13 4 $0.36 3.59% 2023-07-03 2023-07-14 2023-07-21 2023-04-13 4 $0.35 4.09% 2023-04-03 2023-04-14 2023-04-21 2023-01-13 4 $0.34 3.39% 2023-01-03 2023-01-17 2023-01-24 2022-10-13 4 $0.33 3.34% 2022-10-03 2022-10-14 2022-10-21 2022-07-14 4 $0.32 3.41% 2022-07-01 2022-07-15 2022-07-22 2022-04-13 4 $0.31 2.9% 2022-04-01 2022-04-15 2022-04-22 2022-01-13 4 $0.3 2.58% 2022-01-03 2022-01-14 2022-01-21 2021-10-14 4 $0.29 2.7% 2021-10-01 2021-10-15 2021-10-22 2021-07-09 4 $0.28 2.7% 2021-07-01 2021-07-12 2021-07-19 2021-04-09 4 $0.28 2.74% 2021-04-01 2021-04-12 2021-04-19

In terms of dividend yield, Bank OZK finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while New York Community NYCB takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.69%.

Analyzing Bank OZK Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

The company demonstrated a positive dividend growth pattern from 2020 to 2023, with the dividend per share rising from $1.08 to $1.42. This signifies the company's commitment to consistently increasing shareholder dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Bank OZK

From 2020 to 2023, Bank OZK has demonstrated an upward trend in earnings, with earnings per share rising from $2.10 to $5.71. This positive earnings growth bodes well for investors looking to generate income through cash dividend payouts.

Recap

This article provides an in-depth analysis of Bank OZK's recent dividend distribution and the impact it has on shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.38 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 3.05%.

With an increase in dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023, Bank OZK demonstrates a healthy financial status and is likely to maintain their dividend distribution to investors.

It is essential for investors to closely track the company's performance in the coming quarters to remain updated regarding any alterations in financials or dividend disbursements.

