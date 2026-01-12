Demystifying Cognex: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 2 2 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cognex, revealing an average target of $45.88, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.28% from the previous average price target of $45.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Cognex among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Guy Hardwick Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $56.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $45.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $50.00 $42.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $35.00 $45.00 Matthew Summerville DA Davidson Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Guy Hardwick Barclays Raises Overweight $56.00 $55.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $47.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cognex. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cognex compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cognex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Cognex's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cognex: A Closer Look

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the maximum proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

Financial Milestones: Cognex's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Cognex's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cognex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognex's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognex's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

