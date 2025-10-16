Deep Dive Into Zions Bancorp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 7 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Zions Bancorp, revealing an average target of $63.08, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.02% from the previous average price target of $56.82.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zions Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $59.00 $62.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $64.00 $62.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $63.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Hold $64.00 - Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $64.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $59.00 $57.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $60.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $63.00 $55.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $66.00 $57.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $47.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $60.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Zions Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions focuses primarily on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Financial Insights: Zions Bancorp

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

