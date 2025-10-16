What Analysts Are Saying About PNC Financial Services Gr Stock

PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $224.15, with a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $215.17, the current average has increased by 4.17%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PNC Financial Services Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $240.00 $235.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $211.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $229.00 $224.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $230.00 $220.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $206.00 $186.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $210.00 $201.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $235.00 $238.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $230.00 $217.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $225.00 $220.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $211.00 $200.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $238.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Financial Services Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Financial Services Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PNC Financial Services Gr compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PNC Financial Services Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PNC Financial Services Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PNC Financial Services Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PNC Financial Services Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering PNC Financial Services Gr: A Closer Look

PNC Financial is one of the three super-regional banks in the US, with around $560 billion in total assets at the end of June 30, 2025. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PNC Financial has a coast-to-coast branch network, with a strong presence in the US Midwest and Northeast. It is currently expanding in the Southern and Western regions of the US. The bank provides a diversified set of financial services in retail banking, commercial banking, card and treasury management, asset management, and investment banking. PNC derived around 37% of revenue from fee income and 63% from net interest income in 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: PNC Financial Services Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PNC Financial Services Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.22% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PNC Financial Services Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PNC Financial Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.