Nu Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.66, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $15.60. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.17% from the previous average price target of $13.98.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Nu Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thiago Batista UBS Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.60 Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Overweight $17.00 $16.00 Thiago Batista UBS Raises Neutral $15.60 $14.30 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $17.00 $15.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Marcelo Mizrahi Banco Bradesco BBI S.A Announces Outperform $17.00 - Gustavo Schroden Citigroup Raises Buy $18.00 $9.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nu Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Nu Holdings Ltd provides digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal accounts, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Nu Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nu Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.38% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Nu Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

