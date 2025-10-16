12 Analysts Have This To Say About Las Vegas Sands

Analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.75, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 10.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $52.38.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Las Vegas Sands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $56.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $50.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $65.00 $55.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $48.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $58.00 $52.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Raises Neutral $56.00 $47.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $62.00 $58.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $57.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Neutral $58.00 $52.50 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $58.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Las Vegas Sands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Las Vegas Sands's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Las Vegas Sands Better

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

A Deep Dive into Las Vegas Sands's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Las Vegas Sands's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

