Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For T-Mobile US

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $280.44, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.52% from the previous average price target of $268.31.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of T-Mobile US by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $260.00 $250.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $295.00 $275.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $278.00 $271.50 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $280.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $286.00 - Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $270.00 $265.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $280.00 $270.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $285.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into T-Mobile US's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

A Deep Dive into T-Mobile US's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.93, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

