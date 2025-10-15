Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Agnico Eagle Mines Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Agnico Eagle Mines, presenting an average target of $192.75, a high estimate of $231.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Marking an increase of 31.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $146.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Agnico Eagle Mines by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Hacking Citigroup Raises Buy $198.00 $140.00 Craig Stanley Raymond James Raises Outperform $182.00 $155.00 Anita Soni CIBC Raises Outperformer $231.00 $165.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Neutral $160.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Agnico Eagle Mines. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Agnico Eagle Mines. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agnico Eagle Mines compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agnico Eagle Mines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Agnico Eagle Mines's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agnico Eagle Mines analyst ratings.

Discovering Agnico Eagle Mines: A Closer Look

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It sold around 3.4 million gold ounces in 2024 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2024. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Agnico Eagle Mines: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Agnico Eagle Mines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agnico Eagle Mines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agnico Eagle Mines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Agnico Eagle Mines's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.