Deep Dive Into Pegasystems Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $62.56, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.49% increase from the previous average price target of $58.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pegasystems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $65.00 $61.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Raises Neutral $60.00 $50.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $66.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $70.00 $68.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $61.00 $59.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $50.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Adjusts Equal-Weight $50.00 - Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $59.00 $56.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pegasystems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pegasystems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pegasystems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pegasystems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Pegasystems's Background

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process management with customer relationship management applications. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers in the financial, insurance, and healthcare industries.

Financial Milestones: Pegasystems's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pegasystems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pegasystems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pegasystems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pegasystems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pegasystems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

