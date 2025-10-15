Deep Dive Into Burlington Stores Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $342.58, with a high estimate of $430.00 and a low estimate of $300.00. Observing a 9.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $312.92.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Burlington Stores. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $328.00 $309.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $430.00 $390.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $330.00 $300.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $370.00 $310.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $363.00 $350.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $350.00 $300.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $336.00 $299.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $338.00 $280.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $316.00 $317.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Burlington Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Burlington Stores's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Key Indicators: Burlington Stores's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.04, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

