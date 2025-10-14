Republic Services Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Republic Services, revealing an average target of $261.56, a high estimate of $284.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. A 1.56% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $265.71.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Republic Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $260.00 $275.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $263.00 $268.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Announces Buy $257.00 - William Grippin Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $240.00 - Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Buy $270.00 $280.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $284.00 $280.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $260.00 $250.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $260.00 $257.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $260.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Republic Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Republic Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Republic Services's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Republic Services's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Republic Services Better

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 208 active landfills and 248 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs sizable recycling and hazardous waste collection and disposal operations in North America.

Republic Services: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Republic Services's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.62% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Services's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Services's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Republic Services's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.1. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

