Breaking Down Hamilton Insurance Group: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.38, with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Marking an increase of 9.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $25.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hamilton Insurance Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew J. Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $31.00 $29.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $25.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $21.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $26.00 $24.00 Matthew J. Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $29.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hamilton Insurance Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hamilton Insurance Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hamilton Insurance Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates globally, with underwriting operations in London, Dublin, Bermuda, and the United States. It operates three principal underwriting platforms (Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re) that are categorized into two reporting business segments: International and Bermuda.

Key Indicators: Hamilton Insurance Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Insurance Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Insurance Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Insurance Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Insurance Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Hamilton Insurance Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.