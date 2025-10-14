What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 7 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Williams-Sonoma and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $207.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $184.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.34% increase from the previous average price target of $189.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Williams-Sonoma by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $200.00 $210.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $215.00 $168.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $203.00 $179.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $185.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $213.00 $212.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $210.00 $200.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $181.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $170.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Neutral $202.00 $162.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $184.00 $160.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $212.00 $182.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $205.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Williams-Sonoma's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Williams-Sonoma's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Williams-Sonoma analyst ratings.

Discovering Williams-Sonoma: A Closer Look

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (154 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (181) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (119) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen (44) as well as Mark & Graham and GreenRow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Williams-Sonoma's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Williams-Sonoma's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Williams-Sonoma's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams-Sonoma's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 11.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams-Sonoma's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Williams-Sonoma's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

